Missouri S&T ROTC groups to participate in 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 event

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Air Force and Army ROTC groups will join local emergency services members and the Veterans of Foreign Wars at a public memorial service honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

The memorial events will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, located at 575 Southview Drive in Rolla. All events are open to the public.

The event will start with a reading of the victims’ names at 7:45 a.m., followed by a Run, Walk, Honor 5K.

Registration for the 5K is $20 for adults and $10 for children and includes a commemorative T-shirt.

A memorial ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon served by members of VFW Post 2025.

Missouri S&T’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 442 and Army ROTC Stonehenge Battalion will participate in the event along with area fire and police units, highway patrol troops, communications and medical services, and VFW members.

For more information or to sponsor the event, contact City of Rolla Fire and Rescue at 573-364- 3989.