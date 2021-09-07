Gov. Parson appoints Fox to Coroner Standards and Training Commission

RDN REPORTS

Gov. Mike Parson Tuesday announced Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney Brendon Fox has been appointed to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission.

Fox was elected to serve as the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney and has served as the county prosecuting attorney since 2015.

He first joined the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as an Assistant Prosecutor in 2011.

Before working in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, he was a civil and criminal defense attorney with Beger & Bushie, LLC.

Fox earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and art history from Stanford University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

Parson made the announcement Tuesday, made two other appointments to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission, and filled three county office vacancies.

Sidney Conklin of Huntsville was appointed to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission. Conklin was elected Coroner of Randolph County in 2020.

Immediately before he was elected Coroner, he served as the Chief Investigator for the Missouri Board of Healing Arts.

Conklin also has 32 years of experience with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the majority being with the Division of Drug and Crime Control.

He is a certified instructor by the Missouri Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission with a criminal and narcotics investigation background.

Conklin was a member of the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1979. He attended Truman State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

William Harlow of Marshall was appointed to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission.

Harlow has been the General Manager for Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. since 1995 and has served as the Coroner of Saline County since 2005.

He has served as a member of the board of directors for the Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association since 2015 and the legislative liaison for the Association.

Harlow earned an Associate in Applied Science in mortuary science from Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Daniel Heavin of Troy was appointed as the Lincoln County Coroner.

Heavin is a paramedic for the Lincoln County Ambulance District and a firefighter and paramedic for Boeing Fire Department.

Heavin has instructed personnel on general fire service curriculum, hazardous materials and emergency medicine.

He is a certified medicolegal death investigator.

Colton Marti of Curryville was appointed as the Pike County Coroner.

Marti is currently serving as the Interim Pike County Coroner.

He has more than ten years of experience serving in law enforcement and has worked for both the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office and the Bowling Green Police Department.

Marti is the Fire Chief for the Curryville Fire Protection District and is a Missouri Air National Guard veteran.

He received an Associate of Science in law enforcement from Mineral Area College and attended Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Randy Nace of Webb City was appointed as the Jasper County Coroner.

Nace currently serves as the Chief Deputy and Interim Coroner for Jasper County and the office manager for Simpson Funeral Home, a position he has held since 2011.

Previously he was the manager of Joplin Mortuary Service.

Nace holds an Associate of Applied Science in mortuary service.