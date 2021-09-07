Chamber seeking sponsors for area students

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors for area 8th graders. You can sponsor a class for $200, and may pick which school district you want to sponsor.

There is a total of 27 8th Grade Classes in Pulaski County.

The success of the project can be summed up best in the words of a student after completing the CHOICES presentation.

“It (self-discipline) means pushing myself to do the right thing even if it's hard."

By focusing on real world topics such as time management, job opportunities, self-discipline, and staying in school CHOICES drives home the lessons that are so often overlooked,” the chamber said in a press release.

If you would like to get involved as a donor please contact the Chamber office at 573-336-5121 or email chamber@wsrchamber.com.

On Aug. 26, volunteers from both the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Pulaski County attended training on how to successfully present this program to benefit the students.

The chamber thanked Casey’s General Store in St. Robert for donating breakfast pizzas for the training.