St. James Winery holding Pub 2 Pub marathon 5K

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Pub 2 Pub Half Marathon & 5K Run registrations are open.

One day, two races, Saturday, Sept. 18

The Pub 2 Pub half marathon begins at the Rolla Brewpub and ends at the St. James Taproom. The 5K begins and ends at the St. James Taproom.

Race management is provided by Split Second Timing.

Half Marathon: $55 if registered by Aug. 31 and $65 if registered on Sept. 1 to Race Day.

5K: $25 if registered by Aug. 31 and $30 if registered on Sept. 1 to Race Day.

Races: Half Marathon - 7 a.m. — Rolla Public House Brewery to St. James Public House Brewery.

Race day registration & packet pick up 6-6:45 a.m. - Rolla Public House Brewery.

5K - 9 a.m. - St. James Public House Brewery, Race Day registration & packet pick up 8-8:45 a.m . — St. James Public House Brewery early packet pick up at Rolla Public House Loft Sept. 17, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

No walkers for the Half-Marathon: Due to the course route being on very busy roads. Runners need to maintain no more than a 13-minute mile pace to finish not much later than 3 hours.

All 1/2 Marathon runners will receive a special race shirt. All 5K runners and walkers will receive a logo race t-shirt. Water, snacks and one free draft beer of your choice will be provided to all runners after the race in the St. James Winery & Public House Brewing Company Gardens.

The pizza kitchen will be open by 10 a.m. for those wanting lunch. A shuttle will be available to transport 1/2 marathon runners back to Rolla starting at 10 a.m. and will run back and forth until noon.

Awards: All half-marathon finishers will receive a finisher’s medal as they cross the finish line.

Special prizes will be awarded to the top three overall female and male runners in both races. Prizes will also be awarded to all 1st place runners in each race according to the following age groups — 19 & under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+.

Register by Aug. 31 to guarantee race swag.

For questions, contact Gina Maben gina.maben@stjameswinery.com 573-308-0805.