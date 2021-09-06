One dead in crash in Crawford County

A 27-year-old died in a motor vehicle crash Sunday night, authorities say.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old Iowa man was heading northbound on private property at Bass River Resort. When negotiating a curve, his car struck a bump ejecting the 27-year-old passenger sitting in the pickup truck’s cargo area, who fell to the ground.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 27-year-old Iowa man was pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m. The 26-year-old sustained no injuries in the crash.

This is Troop I’s second fatality for September and the 25th in 2021.