New unpaid law to ensure domestic violence victims receive unpaid leave

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Employers must notify employees of a new law that recently went into effect to ensure domestic and sexual violence victims receive unpaid leave.

The Missouri legislature passed House Bill 432 by Rep. Hannah Kelly, a Republican from Mountain Grove.

The law applies to businesses with 20 or more employees. It allows victims or family members to take unpaid leave as they seek medical attention for physical or psychological injuries, get help from victim services organizations, seek counseling and obtain legal assistance.

According to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, companies with 50 or more employees must grant up to two workweeks of unpaid leave for these matters per year, while companies with 20-49 employees must grant up to one week of unpaid leave per year.

Employers must notify employees about the new law.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce advises employers to add the change to employee handbooks.

The Missouri Department of Labor has issued a poster that employers can use to help notify their workers about the change that individuals can download at https://labor.mo.gov/sites/labor/files/DLS/LS_112_Poster_f_0.pdf.

The deadline for compliance is Oct. 27.