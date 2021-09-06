Iron Works Festival set for October

RDN REPORTS

One of the most popular travel destinations in Missouri continues to be Maramec Spring Park. The beautiful 1,800-acre park offers many activities for history and outdoor enthusiasts alike, regardless of the season.

One of the more popular activities is the annual Old Iron Works Festival.

This year marks the 42nd year for the James Foundation to hold the event at Maramec Spring Park.

This year’s one-day event will be held on Oct. 9 and will feature over 50 crafters demonstrating crafts that were important to the way of life in the mid-1800s era.

Visitors of the festival will learn about doll making, quilting, wood carving, basket weaving and blacksmithing, to name a few.

Several of the demonstrations will offer participation in educational and fun craft activities for all ages.

Live entertainment will be featured on the main stage, with Ozark Spirit Cloggers will be sure to put on a high-energy show in addition to live music provided by The Sterlings Bluegrass Band, The Dust Covers and The Kay Brothers.

Be sure to bring your family and friends with you for this fun-filled and educational event.

Daily admission is $20 per carload or free with a Maramec Spring Park Season Pass.

Call the James Foundation at 573-265-7124, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.