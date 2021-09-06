Phelps County's COVID cases up 17.6%; Missouri cases up 4.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Editor's note: Due to a calculation error, local communities' death records from the latest week were repeated as the previous week in these reports between July 26 and Aug. 30.

New coronavirus cases increased 4.9% in Missouri in the week ending Sunday as the state added 16,518 cases. The previous week had 15,750 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 33rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5.2% from the week before, with 1,146,098 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.44% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Phelps County reported 127 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 108 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,639 cases and 165 deaths.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Carter County with 1,605 cases per 100,000 per week; Scott County with 778; and New Madrid County with 685. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 2,250 cases; Kansas City County, with 1,240 cases; and Jackson County, with 1,178. Weekly case counts rose in 61 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in St. Louis, Boone and St. Louis City counties.

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 53.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 62.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Missouri reported administering another 96,312 vaccine doses, including 39,530 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 123,590 vaccine doses, including 51,853 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 6,018,936 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 53 counties, with the best declines in Kansas City County, with 1,240 cases from 1,445 a week earlier; in Buchanan County, with 153 cases from 241; and in Audrain County, with 29 cases from 103.

In Missouri, 225 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 252 people were reported dead.

A total of 776,752 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,138 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 39,944,987 people have tested positive and 648,468 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Thursday, Sept. 2.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,853

The week before that: 3,039

Four weeks ago: 3,175

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 128,205

The week before that: 128,869

Four weeks ago: 95,496

