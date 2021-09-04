South Central Regional Veterans Group receive $200 donation

RDN REPORTS

Members of the Noah Coleman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution donated $200 to the South Central Regional Veterans Group.

The donation will go towards building the large pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla.

South Central Regional Veterans Group Chair Glenn Gibson said they greatly appreciated the Daughters of the American Revolution’s support in the past and the present.

Anyone who would like to find out how to support the Veterans Memorial Park can contact Gibson at 573-528-6761. Everything built at the park has been through donations, fundraisers and the work of volunteers.