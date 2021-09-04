Maramec Spring Park holding all new events through November

Staff Reports

Maramec Spring Park is holding a variety of events over the next few months, including the anticipated Old Iron Works Festival as well as a Women’s Fishing Day, Cemetery Restoration Day and Spooktacular event.

Here’s a look at things to do at Maramec Springs Park into November.

Things to do in September:

Music on the Maramec

The park is holding music on the Maramec, a summer concert series featuring National Park Radio, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10 at Maramec Spring Park, 21880 Maramec Spring Dr. in St. James. Concert tickets are $20 per person and free for season pass holders. Bring your seating. Food and beverages will be available.

Women’s Fishing Day

Women of all ages will have a chance to trout fish at Maramec Spring Park, 7:30 a.m. - 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Women do not have to have a fishing license or daily trout tag. The park will have an area of the spring branch roped off for use by female anglers only. There will be 100 tagged prize fish stocked into the fishing area. When an angler catches one fish, they can win various prizes, like a fishing rod, vest, tackle box or net. There will be plenty of fishing instruction offered to help newcomers discover the joys of trout fishing. Staff will provide informal instruction, including basic trout fishing tactics, casting, cleaning and cooking your own catch. Also, some free trout tacos will be available for tasting. Men are welcome to fish the rest of the park below the women’s fishing area, with a purchase of a daily tag. The event is free and will be held at the Maramec Spring Hatchery and Trout Park, six miles southeast of St. James on Highway 8.

September Fishing Hours

Park opens at 6:30 a.m.

Fishing starts at 7:30 a.m.

Fishing ends at 7:15 p.m.

Park closes at 7:45 p.m.

Cemetery Restoration Day

Join Maramec Spring Park and the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation in restoring the Maramec Iron Works Cemetery. Learn about the history of the burial plots as well as current research projects and future improvements. Attendees will discover new techniques and methods of properly preserving cemetery structures and then assist park and alliance staff members in cleaning the headstones of the iron works cemetery, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at 21880 Maramec Spring Dr. in St. James. The event is free.

Things to do this fall:

Old Iron Works Festival

The annual Old Iron Works Festival will mark its 42nd year Oct. 9, with over 50 crafters demonstrating crafts that were important to the way of life in the mid-1800s era. Visitors of the festival will learn about doll making, quilting, wood carving, basket weaving and blacksmithing, to name a few. Several of the demonstrations will offer participation in educational and fun craft activities for all ages. Live entertainment will be featured on the main stage, where Ozark Spirit Cloggers will be sure to put on a high-energy show in addition to lively music by The Sterlings Bluegrass Band, The Dust Covers and The Kay Brothers. Be sure to bring your family and friends with you for this fun-filled and educational event. Daily admission is $20 per carload or free for those with a Maramec Spring Park Season Pass. For more information, call the James Foundation at 573-265-7124, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Halloween Spooktacular & Trunk or Treat

Join Maramec Spring Park and St. James Parent Teacher Community Organization for a Spooktacular Halloween and trick or treating event at Maramec Spring Park. Fill your candy buckets by visiting campers and “booths” from local businesses and organizations. Take part in spine-tingling games and other Halloween activities, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Then grab a bite to eat before darkness falls. The event is free with free admission to the park.

Winter Fishing Begins

The winter catch-and-release season is open seven days a week. It will begin on the second Friday in November and end on the second Sunday in February. A Missouri Fishing Permit and a Daily Trout Tag are required to fish. Don’t have one? Buy tags, licenses and fishing supplies at The Company Store, located at the park entrance. For your convenience, there are also fish cleaning stations at the park.

There are special fishing days for children, women veterans and more.

Fees:

The annual Missouri fishing license is $12.

Daily Missouri fishing license is $8.

Daily trout tag for adults is $5.

Children 15 and Under are $3.

November through December, Maramec Springs Park is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winter Camping Begins

Camp along the Maramec River, right before it collides with the crystal clear, cool waters of Maramec Spring. The 58 campsites sit under tall shady trees and have a picnic table and fire pit. There are 30 sites that offer electric hookups. Showers and restrooms are available in the campground. The campground is gated, and quiet hours are from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Camping season is Feb. 28 through Oct. 30.

Camping Fees:

⁃ Non-electric sites are $16 minimum per night for up to two adults.

⁃ Electric sites are $36 minimum per night for up to two adults.

⁃ $8 per night for each additional person ages 16 years and older.

⁃ No charge for children ages 15 and under.

To reserve a campsite, call 573-265-7124, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. After 4 p.m. and on weekends, call 573-265-7387.

For more information, visit http://www.maramecspringpark.com/camping.