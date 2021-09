Associated Press

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (AP) — Remains found earlier this week in Pulaski County have been identified as those of a man who had not been seen for about two months.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's office said Friday the remains were identified as Shaun Etheridge, 37, of Waynesville. He was last seen on June 20.

Investigators found the remains Tuesday along Missouri 28 in Dixon.

Additional information has not been released.