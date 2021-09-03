Women invited to virtual Annie’s Project course

RDN REPORTS

Are you a woman involved in agriculture? Would you like to learn how to strengthen your farming operation and network with other women in the industry?

Join University of Missouri Extension’s virtual Annie’s Project course.

Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.

Participants will attend a weekly 2.5 hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos.

In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.

The course will be offered from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7. Register by Oct. 4 to secure a spot. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals.

To register for the Thursday sessions, visit: http://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online-1629912466.

For questions or more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.

Virtual Annie’s Project

October 7

Communication skills & strategies

Managing your business

October 14

How property is titled

Leases & legal issues

October 21

Financial documents & analysis

Estate & succession planning

October 28

Grain & livestock marketing

Crop insurance

Livestock risk protection (LRP) insurance

Pasture, rangeland, and forage (PRF) insurance

November 4

Business plans

Internet resources and tools

November 11