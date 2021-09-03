Women invited to virtual Annie’s Project course
Are you a woman involved in agriculture? Would you like to learn how to strengthen your farming operation and network with other women in the industry?
Join University of Missouri Extension’s virtual Annie’s Project course.
Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.
Participants will attend a weekly 2.5 hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos.
In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.
The course will be offered from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7. Register by Oct. 4 to secure a spot. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals.
To register for the Thursday sessions, visit: http://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online-1629912466.
For questions or more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.
Virtual Annie’s Project
October 7
- Communication skills & strategies
- Managing your business
October 14
- How property is titled
- Leases & legal issues
October 21
- Financial documents & analysis
- Estate & succession planning
October 28
- Grain & livestock marketing
- Crop insurance
- Livestock risk protection (LRP) insurance
- Pasture, rangeland, and forage (PRF) insurance
November 4
- Business plans
- Internet resources and tools
November 11
- Fence law
- Your topics