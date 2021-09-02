Phelps Health holding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Phelps Health will hold a first-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday during Bulldog Pride Night at Rolla High School.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis for anyone ages 12 and older. Any child under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Pre-registration is not required, and there is no cost for vaccination. Residents will be asked to wait at least 15 minutes after their vaccination. Anyone who plans to attend the vaccination clinic, should bring their photo ID and insurance card.

Phelps Health will be giving away a limited number of Di Trapani’s Italian Bistro gift cards valued at $25 and Rolla Bulldog Activity Passes valued at $30 to anyone who chooses to be vaccinated on a first-come, first-serve basis.