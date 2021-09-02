Missouri S&T to host Hispanic Heritage Month events

RDN REPORTS

Mid-September begins Hispanic Heritage Month, and all month long various student groups and initiatives at Missouri University of Science and Technology will offer educational opportunities to the community about Hispanic cultures and identities.

Planned Missouri S&T events include a game night, movie viewing and panel discussion. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed in the U.S. Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

The public is invited to the following events that occur during the month-long celebration. Register for events and receive Zoom links online at sdi.mst.edu/upcoming-events.

-- Networking Skills Event: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, via Zoom. Missouri S&T’s career opportunities and employer relations department will help attendees strengthen their abilities to network with employers and go over what to do and what not to do when networking.

-- “Picture a Scientist” movie showing: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Room 112AB Bertelsmeyer Hall. Dr. Melanie Mormile, associate dean of research and external affairs in the College of Arts, Sciences, and Business and professor of biological sciences at S&T, will host a dinner and group movie viewing for a limited number of attendees, with a virtual link available for the movie as well.

-- “Picture a Scientist” discussion: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 via Zoom. A panel of scientists and diversity experts will lead a virtual discussion about the film “Picture a Scientist.”

-- Hispanic Heritage Month Game Night: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. S&T students can celebrate the month with traditional games and a chance to win prizes. Prior registration is required.

-- Let's Taco Bout It discussion: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, virtually and at the Diversity House, located at 605 W. 11th St. on the S&T campus. Attendees can enjoy dinner and discussion about cultural appropriation. Prior registration required.

The events are presented in partnership with student diversity initiatives and the Missouri S&T Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE). Learn more about SHPE through their Instagram page at instagram.com/shpe_sandt.