Residents invited to Sweet 16 party for two headed snake

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is holding a free event to celebrate a two-headed snake’s Sweet 16 party.

It’s quite the feat for a female black rat snake with four eyes, two tongues, and two brains to survive 16 years – and residents can visit her in all her uniquely-conjoined reptile glory while playing games, making crafts and enjoying refreshments to celebrate her special day.

Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Alex Holmes said conjoined twinning occurs roughly one in every 100,000 black rat snake births. In the wild, those that survive probably wouldn’t be able to escape predators due to their body’s lack of dominate leadership, he said.

Auditorium presentations will take place at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a meet-and-greet with the twins, at 2289 County Park Drive, in Cape Girardeau.