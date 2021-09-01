Phelps Health implements vaccine lottery, providing monoclonal antibody infusions

Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Keri Brookshire-Heavin updated Phelps Health’s employee vaccination lottery, saying that the drawing for phase one of the employee vaccination lottery is complete.

According to Brookshire-Heavin, all 30 employees for phase one have been notified, and the vaccination compliance at Phelps Health has increased by close to 16% after the lottery announcement.

In patient care, Brookshire-Heavin addressed the holistic needs of COVID-19 patients with complex cases. She said critical care rounding with pulmonologist John-Paul Soberano, MD, and cardiologist Tim Martin, MD, is regularly occurring.

Brookshire-Heavin said they also have certified respiratory nurse anesthetists providing critical care coverage for patients in the Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department, while pediatric patients have been diverted to provide a location to administer monoclonal antibody infusions.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics, Vaccine Booster

Vaccine clinics are occurring for employees and community members. Vaccine boosters will soon be available.

According to Brookshire-Heavin, there will be strict screening criteria before individuals qualify for the booster vaccination, yet planning is still underway on how staff will administer booster vaccines.

Immediate Care Clinics

Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of the Medical Group, Pecos Coble, DO, for Immediate Care Clinics, said recruitment for an additional provider is underway to meet demand since there has been an increase in patient volume in the immediate care clinics.

A tentative go-live date for a 24/7 cardiac interventional program is set for Dec. 30. The epic Beacon build for oncology is on track and scheduled for go-live in April 2022.

Employee Support

Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of the Hospital, Nathan Ratchford, MD, said work is underway with Phil Cox and Brookshire-Heavin to share resources with helping employees after loss and starting a weekly support group for employees who are dealing with the continued stress and emotions of the COVID-19 crisis.

Robotic Surgery

Ratchford said physicians and operating room staff have trained on the new da Vinci Xi robotic system, and patient cases using the new system began on July 30. The addition of obstetrics and gynecology and general surgery surgeons who provide robotic surgeries at the organization is in progress.

Physicians’ Lounge

The renovation of the Physicians’ Lounge and Medical Staff Office is on track, according to Ratchford. A temporary lounge has been set up in the meeting rooms adjacent to the Louise Dewing Board Room in the interim.

Medicaid Expansion

In an update at Phelps Health's Board of Trustees meeting, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for Phelps Health, Jana Cook, said that work is underway with Patient Financial Services and MedAssist to track patients who are eligible for Medicaid expansion and assist with those applications.