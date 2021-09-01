Missouri authorities investigating after human remains found

Associated Press

DIXON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after human skeletal remains were found along a south-central Missouri highway.

The remains were found around 10 a.m. Tuesday along Highway 28 in Dixon, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators said they believe they know the identity of the person whose remains were found, but would not release the name until all the person's family members had been notified.

Investigators have not released other details, including how the person likely died and whether the case is being investigated as a crime.

Dixon is about 68 miles (109.4 kilometers) south of Columbia.