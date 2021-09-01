Fort Leonard Wood Marine Detachment awards top performers at CGRI

Brian Hill, Special to The Rolla Daily News

USA TODAY NETWORK

The Fort Leonard Wood Marine Corps Detachment recognized its key players in their recent Commanding General’s Readiness Inspection, held Aug. 17 to 19 at Fort Leonard Wood.

Awards and certificates were presented by Col. Charles Long, Marine Corps Detachment commander, during a ceremony Aug. 26 at Specker Chapel.

“I’m proud of the detachment and couldn’t be happier with their effort and performance during the conduct of the inspection and while executing their duties training Marines every day,” Long said.

The CGRI is performed every two years for Marine Corps units, when required programs, such as substance abuse, body composition, legal administration, personnel administration, physical security and safety, are assessed.

A total of 32 functional areas were inspected by leaders from Marine Corps Training Command, located in Quantico, Virginia. The detachment was given a Mission Capable grade overall, Long said, with eight functional areas graded as noteworthy, without discrepancies or findings.

Long presented Maj. Daniel Vacchio, Capt. Joshua Speer, Gunnery Sgts. Abril Corredor and Robert Stevens, Staff Sgt. Raven Marshall, Cpl. Zubaida Chaudhry, and Lance Cpl. Jeremiah Herman with Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

Under Vacchio’s watch, the Antiterrorism functional area was recognized as noteworthy, after showcasing the successful integration and mastery of the functional area through impeccable documentation, technical knowledge and communication. Vacchio successfully integrated lessons learned from functional area trends and best practices documented by the IG of the Marine Corps.

As CGRI action officer, Speer ensured all of the command’s functional area managers reviewed their respective functional area checklists and identified discrepancies to correct prior to the inspection. The command scored a 100 percent effectiveness rating in 17 functional areas; eight functional areas were found effective with only minor discrepancies; and six functional areas were considered noteworthy.

Corredor advised Long during the CGRI on five critical or required evaluation functional areas and two general functional areas, and received no discrepancies or findings. He was also noted as the “Most Valuable Player” of the CGRI.

Stevens was recognized for his performance as the Unit Readiness Coordinator Functional Area Manager, in charge of 52 sub-sections inspected during the CGRI. The command scored a 100 percent effectiveness rating within his assigned functional area.

Marshall received noteworthy recognition as the detachment career planner — she manages the retention program here.

Chaudhry and Herman were the primary Postal Affairs experts during the CGRI. The mail room received no discrepancies or findings, and their professionalism and performance were deemed noteworthy.

Long also presented Chief Warrant Officer 4 Tim Kessler, Staff Sgt. William Donovan, Cpls. Jennifer Lasalle, Trevor Veign, Austin Vogel and Johnathan Andrade, and Lance Cpl. Gavino Aguilar each with a Certificate of Commendation in recognition for “hard work and outstanding results” assisting in the success of the CGRI.

Additionally civilian time-off awards were presented to six Department of Defense civilians from the detachment in recognition of their roles in the successful inspection.

The Marine Corps Detachment at Fort Leonard Wood is the largest outside a Marine Corps base. Marines here receive training at the Motor Transport Instruction School, Military Police Instruction School, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defense School and the Engineer Equipment Instruction School.