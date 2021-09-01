Foundation of the Ozarks accepting Humanitarian Award nominations

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is now accepting 2021 Humanitarian Award nominations to honor a southwest Missouri resident for service that contributes to the betterment of their community.

This year marks the 32nd annual Humanitarian Award, founded by the late Jewell Thompson Schweitzer, a significant donor to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

According to the foundation in a news release, with her death in 2018, her estate gift has lead to a considerable increase in the foundation’s unrestricted grant-making endowment and funds the foundation designates to support several local agencies.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks will recognize the winner of the 2021 Humanitarian Award and others in celebration of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ National Philanthropy Day in November.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is partnering with the AFP’s Missouri Ozark Region Chapter to honor a wide range of individuals and organizations for their contributions to the region.

Humanitarian nominees should be “an individual who has the courage to take decisive action, the wisdom to face aggressive challenges, and the willingness to sacrifice to affect these causes that have a long-term impact on the betterment of the community.”

The 2020 Humanitarian was Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, recognized for his leadership and advocacy on behalf of southwest Missouri during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s luncheon to honor the 2021 Humanitarian is currently planned for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the White River Conference Center. The winner will receive a cash award, which traditionally has been donated to a favorite charity.

The deadline for nominations is noon Friday, Sept. 24. Individuals can submit applications online at http://www.formstack.com/forms/CFO-humanitarian, or email or mail nominations to Suzette West with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce at suzette@springfieldchamber.com or Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, 2021 Humanitarian Award, P.O. Box 1687, Springfield, MO, 65801.

An independent committee made up of three members of the clergy and three Ozarks community leaders under the direction of the chamber will evaluate the nominations.

The award is designed to recognize a living person; posthumous nominations are not accepted. More information about the criteria is available at www.cfozarks.org/humanitarian.