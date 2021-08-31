Waynesville R-VI School District holding annual Homecoming Parade

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Waynesville R-VI School District will continue the tradition of the annual Homecoming Parade with COVID-19 precautions in place.

The district, in an announcement, said the Homecoming Parade will start in downtown Waynesville and march to the Slaughter Field area at Waynesville Middle School at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

This year's theme is “Faster. Higher. Stronger. Tigers Go for the Gold” (Olympics), which celebrates Waynesville High School’s Tiger pride in striving to help others.

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Community Pride Night with orange and black giveaways in front of the gym at Waynesville High School from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Homecoming Queen Coronation will begin at 6:30 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium, and at 7 p.m., the Tigers will take on the Lebanon Yellowjackets on the gridiron.

Parade entries are limited to students from any of the Waynesville R-VI schools. Student clubs, organizations and bands will showcase their floats and talent.

According to Waynesville School District, participation in the parade is optional. Students will wear gloves when throwing candy, and students will need to be three feet apart on floats if they choose not to wear masks.

The Homecoming Parade will be held if the county remains in typical status. If the parade is canceled, floats will be displayed at the Waynesville Career Center and Waynesville High School from 3 p.m. through the end of the football game and can be viewed by community members.

Floats will continue to be judged.

Sponsorship for student and organization floats is also open to all area businesses, non-profit organizations, clubs and individuals.

All entries in the parade will be limited to Waynesville R-VI student organizations.

People who would like to sponsor a Homecoming Parade float for $75 to help students purchase building supplies for their floats must ensure it is in place by Monday, Sept. 13.

For more information, email tfoster@waynesville.k12.mo.us.

Homecoming Window Decorating Contest

The 2021 Homecoming Committee also asks businesses in the Waynesville, St. Robert and Fort Leonard wood area to enter into a friendly competition of decorating their business windows.

The Committee asks each business to decorate one or more of their windows according to the homecoming theme “Faster. Higher. Stronger. Tigers Go for the Gold,” and have it ready to be judged by 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Waynesville High School Student Government Association will try to provide student help to make 2021 the best Window Competition yet.

Contact Tricia Foster at tfoster@waynesville.k12.mo.us to request help.

A group of students and faculty will travel to all competing businesses to judge windows on Sept. 16. The winners will be announced during the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 17.

Homecoming 2021 Shirt Order

People can also order shirts online at www.rraddesigns.com. Individuals must place orders by Wednesday, Sept. 8.