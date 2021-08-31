Waynesville High School announces Honor Roll for second semester of 2020-21 School Year

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Waynesville High School has announced its All-A Honor Roll for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.

The All-A Honor Roll members are as follows:

Amjed, Aamna Rose

Amodio, Isabella Grace

Anderson, Phebe

Barnes, Jacob P

Beck, Scott Orion

Blau, Hyrum Mitchell

Blau, Joseph Herman

Bohrer, Madison

Boyd, Colin Walker

Boyd, Jennifer Ann

Brewer, Lillian Paige

Cade, Jet

Chen, Xin

Choi, Lydia Solbi

Chrisman, Sadie Blaine

Cichocki, Maria

Cody, Ashley Michael

Cody, Damien Edward

Cogar, Christopher Rogue

Corp, Ryan Patrick

Crabtree, Emily Louise

Crespo, Yarilyz

Dallal, Derek Simon Peter

Dixon, Nathaniel Lubert Tetsuo

Duncan, Maya

Dunwoody, Emma Ja'Lynn

Dwyer, Kyle Ares

Dye, Madelyn Ann

Ellefson, Aidan Mikel

Ellzey, Ethan Joseph

Enloe, Lauren Paige

Evans, Olivia Marie

Felty, Ryleigh Anne

Frans, Alyssa Rose

Gaono, Isaac T

Garcia, Arianna Isabella

Garcia, Chambre Zhevelle

Garcia, Kesare E

Gettys, Jayla Dawn

Glydewell, Ethan Kane

Goodwin, Mallorie Sophia

Hale, Zachery

Harness, Tony

Hawk, Elaine

Henson, Keegan Michael

Hilburgh, Sarah Olivia

Hillman, Abigail

Horne, Vanessa Jeannine

Hynes, Jonah Jacob

Johnson, Clinton Xavier

Knell, Joseph A

Kowal, Isabella

Lebioda, Victoria Eva

Lemmond, Abigail

Lovings, Amara Kailani

Machuca, Damien

Madden, Ian John

Madden, Nicholas Seymore

Mayrand, Jameson

McCaffrey, Mark

McCleary, Ethan Thomas

Mendez, Francisco Josue

Miller, Valorie Jung

Moffet, Mekenzie Elise

Montgomery, Saraya Lynn

Moreno, Markus Eduardo

Moynihan, Blaise Joseph

Nitchman, Jordan Haley

O'Donnell, Rileigh Anne

Ologun, Oluwamisayo Mary

Ortega, Quintana

Owen, Sara Elizabeth

Peralta, Victor Trinidad

Perez, Brittany D

Peterson, Anna Sophia

Petitt, Patrick John Paul

Phinn, Tyrell C-G

Plummer, Cassandra Eulogia

Poole, Hayden

Poshard, Mackenzie Lee

Redden, Faith Nicole

Reed, Elizabeth Jane

Registe, Daylan Andrew

Reichert, Gabriel Tate

Rester, Elizabeth

Reyes, Nicolas Antonio

Roberts, Ahleina Khathryn

Rolshouse, Ryan

Rutsch, Gavin Joseph

Schenkenfelder, William W

Scobee, Allison Nichole

Seibert, Alivia Macy-Jane

Shepherd, Sophia Usha

Sitek, Larissa Noelle

Slatcher, Avery

Standifird, Shaelynn

Stock, Elisabeth Ann

Sturhann, Dorah Monique

Supancic, Luther Kenyon

Sutterley, Connor Louis

Thompson, Madison Grace

Tipeni, Elexsia Meritiana

Valentino, Daniel Andre Fagayan

Valentino, Sarah Fagayan

Vega, Emilia Elena

Vega, Juliann Alexis

Werner, Kiley Michelle

Westphall, Ellenor Jane

Wilburn, Rachael Nicole

Wilking, Nathan Thomas

Williams, Aaron M

Williams, Jaylen Marie

Wimberly, Trinity Nicole

Wolfe, Hannah Elizabeth

Woodruff, Caitlyn Jeanne

Woods, Dillon Jane

Zuber, Emily L

Waynesville High School has announced its A-B Honor Roll for the second semester of the 2020-21 School Year.

The A-B Honor Roll members are as follows:

Amjed, Hassan Sadat

Andres-Kazuma, Ciaera J

Aragon, Jelani Francisco

Bacon, Dyraeja Amari

Barber, Brennan Trevor

Batson, Jaxton S

Bays, Brandon Eric

Beal, Phillip W

Beattie, Ethan James

Bennett, David Gene

Blake, Jayzen Demarius-Davion

Blake, Vanessa Maree

Blevins, Jordan Shalynn

Bonar, Ross Zane

Borgos, Sarah Ashley

Bowling, Cassidy Brooke

Bradley, Drevon Davion

Broome, Justin Oliver

Brown, Alexzandria T

Brown, Jeanise A

Burden, Cynaa Luree

Callender, Nathanael Marcus

Cassidy, Jasmine V

Cherico, Rose Marie

Chmura, Olivia Elizabeth

Clifford, Payton McKenzie

Coleman, O'Kira Synae

Conat, Savanna

Corey, Isaiah Matthew

Corp, Dakota Lynn

Craig, Josephine Alyce

Craig, Kaili Abigail

Crouch, Mary-Ann

Cruz, Isabela

Dallal, Naomi Rebekah Abigail

Daos, Desiree-Esther O

Davison, Brittany Carolouise

DeGriselles, Luke

Dorsey, Shanae Lorraine

Douglas, Christian

Dumas, Camren Jacob

Durrant, Antoinette D

Dye, Jacob Edward James

Eley, Micah Malik

Enderle, Alexander

Enriquez, Jonathan

Esguerra, Anthony Huynh

Evans, Chase Wilford

Evans, Cheyanne A

Evans, Naudia Rayona

Fanechigiy, Jusline Gootinag

Fernsler, Ashleigh

Fiame, Marion Topelei

Fitzsimmons, Dagan Shea

Flores, Gabrielle

Ford, Austin Javin

Franks, Rien Alexander

Frans, Chase Brody

Frink, Ciera Nicole

Frommelt, Austin Michael

Fullerton, Alexis Renee

Gambill, Kaylee Shyanne

Gaono, Aidan J

Garcia, Joseph Tyler

Garcia, Kiana Elisabeth

Garcia, Olivia Anne

Gard, Sierra Leslie

Gardner, Kendra Helen

Geke, Benadateashley Nyaera

Gervacio, Carl Nephi Selfaison

Gillette, Scarlett Elizabeth

Godwin, Bishop Izayah

Goldsmith, Alexis Jean

Gomez, Jaden

Gonzales, Marisa Dana Ann

Goodman, Chase

Grant, Fiona

Griffin, Elijah Makhi

Gross, Dultin J

Guevara, Isaac Alexander

Guida, Kinsley Allison

Gutierrez, Makayla A

Harpel, Jordan Rae

Harris, Tyree Dontrey

Harry, Lexi R

Hatfield, Hunter

Headley, Lauren E

Hedrick, Jonathan Drew

Henderson, Ryan Christopher

Henry, Mary C

Higdon, Avery Jessica

Hillman, Alyssa Madeline

Hitchcock, Damion Wade

Howard, Jacob

Howell, Joseph Hyrum

Hruby, Dayna Lynn

Hufford, Adrianna Shae

Hussey, Aeowynn Guenevere

Hyatt, Robert Carson

Jackson, Jourdyn Quencie

Jackson, MaKenzie Rose

Johnson, Emilee Marie

Johnson, JaCobi

Johnson, Mia

Johnson, Mirella Kaye

Johnson, Reagan DeAnn

Kennedy, Zoe Lee

Kerr, Aydon

Kessler, Madison

Kilthau, Alexandria K.D.

King, Aarieunna Natasha

Knight, James Michael

Knox, Ja'Myia

Knox, Jadyn Danielle

Lazzarini, Madison Dea

Lederle, Tyler

Lee, Madison Kathryn Jane

LeGrande, Gunner Lee

Lesh, Blake B

Littleton, Madison Grace

Lott, Cecilia

Major, Trinity S

Maldonado, Diana Maria

Malvaez, Sebastian Omar

Marks, Makaila

Martin, Almanzo Shaheed

Martir, Zacheri James

Mason, Riley Anne

Massey, Brionna Nicole

Matras, Julian Michael

McCall, Torrey Fa'alanu

McCorkle, Amara Lynn

McCorkle, Angelina Marie

McFarland, Aidan Robert

Miller, Camryn Jane

Miller, Joshua Ryan Chase

Miller, Mary Catherine

Mills, Brayden Jeffrey

Mitchell, Kylee Grace

Moore, Christopher Nicholas

Moore, Jasmine Lashay

Morgan, Kyle

Morgan, Rachael Harlan

Morris, Gabriella G

Mujahid, Faheem Hasan

Myers, Leila Marie

Myers, Tommy Gene

Newsom, Tyler W

Novakoski, Andrew Joseph

O'Barr, Bryan W

Okeke, Noel Jordan

Osorio Rodriguez, Isai Gabriel

Parker, Grace Kennedy

Parker, Kaitlyn Elizabeth

Patel, Anami Vishal

Paxton, Brooklyn Kennedy

Peace, Lily Elizabeth

Pearson, Alexis Kendra

Pelliccia, Gabriela Chenille

Perez, Mason Delano

Pesantemercado, Naya Mie

Pickett, Adrianna Andrea

Pilz, Aldon Jane

Pollman, Sarah

Pondrom, Isabella Marie

Poole, Hunter

Preston, Quinten Lee

Quick, Alexis Faith

Quick, Emilee Ann

Raines, Bailey Guy

Redden, Madison Hope

Rehm, Maddelyn Irene

Reilly, Cole Allen Joseph

Richardson, Eric Jaron

Rivera, Anthony Scezar

Robinson, Timothy J

Royal, Haven Elizabeth

Ruffin, Adriana Alisa

Ruffin, Jordan Richard

Runyon, Jaclynn D

Runyon, Zoe D.

Rush, Naseem Gabriel

Rush, Sebastian

Salinas, Kaleb Nicholas

Santana Horta, Yediel Homar

Scarbrough-Grant, Fearra Denise

Scarbrough-Grant, Geanni Lyna

Schaffer, Mikayla Sage

Scherrer, Noah

Schnedler, Mauri Olivia

Scobee, Rachel Leigh

Secrest, Alison Renae

Selfridge, Dylan Allen

Serrano, Arnel R M

Shedrow, Alex Eugene

Shipp, Hannah

Simram, Viola Melanie

Skinner, Emmett Alan

Smith, Alyssa M

Smith, Ethan

Smithey, Holly Renee

Stanley, Marissa Celine

Stearns, Aiden Matthew

Sterling, J'Len K

Stump, Matthew Bryan

Sutcliffe, Natalea M

Taggart, Skyler Thomas

Talucci, Abigail L

Taylor, Kahlan Seraphim

Todd, Antonio Eugene

Torres, Lance Allen Dacumos

Torres, Layla Maria

Trower, Truman Jane

Underwood, Haley Marie

Valverde-Caldwell, Ethan Parker

Vergara, Jena

Vernon, Davin Kane

Vernor, Jayshon

Villanueva, Adrian James Udarbe

Voigt, Rylie Marie

Wallace, Austin David

Warren, Patience Kelsey Elizabeth

Weathers, Clayton James

Werdehausen, Hunter Allen

Wilking, Allison Elaine

Williams, Averial

Williams, Caden Hunter

Williams, Kaylee Sincere

Williams, Mea Anne

Yanes, Katerina Milayla

Yeo, Isabella

York, Timothy James

Zarcone, Callie

Zeh, Kaitlin A