Waynesville High School announces Honor Roll for second semester of 2020-21 School Year

RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com

Waynesville High School has announced its All-A Honor Roll for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.

The All-A Honor Roll members are as follows: 

Amjed, Aamna Rose

Amodio, Isabella Grace

Anderson, Phebe

Barnes, Jacob P

Beck, Scott Orion

Blau, Hyrum Mitchell 

Blau, Joseph Herman

Bohrer, Madison

Boyd, Colin Walker

Boyd, Jennifer Ann

Brewer, Lillian Paige

Cade, Jet

Chen, Xin

Choi, Lydia Solbi 

Chrisman, Sadie Blaine

Cichocki, Maria 

Cody, Ashley Michael

Cody, Damien Edward

Cogar, Christopher Rogue

Corp, Ryan Patrick

Crabtree, Emily Louise 

Crespo, Yarilyz

Dallal, Derek Simon Peter

Dixon, Nathaniel Lubert Tetsuo

Duncan, Maya

Dunwoody, Emma Ja'Lynn 

Dwyer, Kyle Ares

Dye, Madelyn Ann

Ellefson, Aidan Mikel

Ellzey, Ethan Joseph

Enloe, Lauren Paige

Evans, Olivia Marie

Felty, Ryleigh Anne

Frans, Alyssa Rose 

Gaono, Isaac T

Garcia, Arianna Isabella

Garcia, Chambre Zhevelle

Garcia, Kesare E

Gettys, Jayla Dawn 

Glydewell, Ethan Kane

Goodwin, Mallorie Sophia 

Hale, Zachery

Harness, Tony

Hawk, Elaine

Henson, Keegan Michael 

Hilburgh, Sarah Olivia 

Hillman, Abigail 

Horne, Vanessa Jeannine

Hynes, Jonah Jacob

Johnson, Clinton Xavier

Knell, Joseph A

Kowal, Isabella

Lebioda, Victoria Eva 

Lemmond, Abigail

Lovings, Amara Kailani 

Machuca, Damien

Madden, Ian John

Madden, Nicholas Seymore 

Mayrand, Jameson

McCaffrey, Mark

McCleary, Ethan Thomas

Mendez, Francisco Josue

Miller, Valorie Jung 

Moffet, Mekenzie Elise

Montgomery, Saraya Lynn

Moreno, Markus Eduardo

Moynihan, Blaise Joseph

Nitchman, Jordan Haley

O'Donnell, Rileigh Anne 

Ologun, Oluwamisayo Mary

Ortega, Quintana 

Owen, Sara Elizabeth 

Peralta, Victor Trinidad

Perez, Brittany D

Peterson, Anna Sophia 

Petitt, Patrick John Paul 

Phinn, Tyrell C-G 

Plummer, Cassandra Eulogia 

Poole, Hayden

Poshard, Mackenzie Lee 

Redden, Faith Nicole

Reed, Elizabeth Jane

Registe, Daylan Andrew 

Reichert, Gabriel Tate

Rester, Elizabeth 

Reyes, Nicolas Antonio

Roberts, Ahleina Khathryn

Rolshouse, Ryan

Rutsch, Gavin Joseph

Schenkenfelder, William W

Scobee, Allison Nichole

Seibert, Alivia Macy-Jane 

Shepherd, Sophia Usha

Sitek, Larissa Noelle 

Slatcher, Avery

Standifird, Shaelynn

Stock, Elisabeth Ann

Sturhann, Dorah Monique

Supancic, Luther Kenyon

Sutterley, Connor Louis

Thompson, Madison Grace

Tipeni, Elexsia Meritiana 

Valentino, Daniel Andre Fagayan

Valentino, Sarah Fagayan

Vega, Emilia Elena

Vega, Juliann Alexis 

Werner, Kiley Michelle

Westphall, Ellenor Jane 

Wilburn, Rachael Nicole

Wilking, Nathan Thomas

Williams, Aaron M

Williams, Jaylen Marie

Wimberly, Trinity Nicole

Wolfe, Hannah Elizabeth

Woodruff, Caitlyn Jeanne

Woods, Dillon Jane

Zuber, Emily L

Waynesville High School has announced its A-B Honor Roll for the second semester of the 2020-21 School Year.

The A-B Honor Roll members are as follows: 

Amjed, Hassan Sadat 

Andres-Kazuma, Ciaera J 

Aragon, Jelani Francisco

Bacon, Dyraeja Amari

Barber, Brennan Trevor 

Batson, Jaxton S

Bays, Brandon Eric 

Beal, Phillip W 

Beattie, Ethan James 

Bennett, David Gene 

Blake, Jayzen Demarius-Davion 

Blake, Vanessa Maree

Blevins, Jordan Shalynn

Bonar, Ross Zane 

Borgos, Sarah Ashley 

Bowling, Cassidy Brooke 

Bradley, Drevon Davion

Broome, Justin Oliver 

Brown, Alexzandria T 

Brown, Jeanise A 

Burden, Cynaa Luree 

Callender, Nathanael Marcus 

Cassidy, Jasmine V 

Cherico, Rose Marie

Chmura, Olivia Elizabeth

Clifford, Payton McKenzie 

Coleman, O'Kira Synae 

Conat, Savanna 

Corey, Isaiah Matthew 

Corp, Dakota Lynn

Craig, Josephine Alyce 

Craig, Kaili Abigail 

Crouch, Mary-Ann 

Cruz, Isabela

Dallal, Naomi Rebekah Abigail

Daos, Desiree-Esther O 

Davison, Brittany Carolouise

DeGriselles, Luke 

Dorsey, Shanae Lorraine

Douglas, Christian

Dumas, Camren Jacob 

Durrant, Antoinette D 

Dye, Jacob Edward James 

Eley, Micah Malik

Enderle, Alexander

Enriquez, Jonathan

Esguerra, Anthony Huynh

Evans, Chase Wilford

Evans, Cheyanne A 

Evans, Naudia Rayona 

Fanechigiy, Jusline Gootinag 

Fernsler, Ashleigh

Fiame, Marion Topelei

Fitzsimmons, Dagan Shea

Flores, Gabrielle 

Ford, Austin Javin

Franks, Rien Alexander 

Frans, Chase Brody 

Frink, Ciera Nicole 

Frommelt, Austin Michael

Fullerton, Alexis Renee

Gambill, Kaylee Shyanne

Gaono, Aidan J

Garcia, Joseph Tyler 

Garcia, Kiana Elisabeth

Garcia, Olivia Anne 

Gard, Sierra Leslie

Gardner, Kendra Helen

Geke, Benadateashley Nyaera 

Gervacio, Carl Nephi Selfaison

Gillette, Scarlett Elizabeth 

Godwin, Bishop Izayah

Goldsmith, Alexis Jean

Gomez, Jaden

Gonzales, Marisa Dana Ann

Goodman, Chase

Grant, Fiona

Griffin, Elijah Makhi

Gross, Dultin J

Guevara, Isaac Alexander

Guida, Kinsley Allison

Gutierrez, Makayla A

Harpel, Jordan Rae 

Harris, Tyree Dontrey 

Harry, Lexi R 

Hatfield, Hunter 

Headley, Lauren E

Hedrick, Jonathan Drew

Henderson, Ryan Christopher

Henry, Mary C

Higdon, Avery Jessica

Hillman, Alyssa Madeline

Hitchcock, Damion Wade

Howard, Jacob

Howell, Joseph Hyrum 

Hruby, Dayna Lynn 

Hufford, Adrianna Shae 

Hussey, Aeowynn Guenevere 

Hyatt, Robert Carson

Jackson, Jourdyn Quencie

Jackson, MaKenzie Rose 

Johnson, Emilee Marie

Johnson, JaCobi

Johnson, Mia

Johnson, Mirella Kaye 

Johnson, Reagan DeAnn

Kennedy, Zoe Lee

Kerr, Aydon

Kessler, Madison

Kilthau, Alexandria K.D. 

King, Aarieunna Natasha 

Knight, James Michael 

Knox, Ja'Myia 

Knox, Jadyn Danielle 

Lazzarini, Madison Dea 

Lederle, Tyler 

Lee, Madison Kathryn Jane 

LeGrande, Gunner Lee 

Lesh, Blake B 

Littleton, Madison Grace 

Lott, Cecilia 

Major, Trinity S 

Maldonado, Diana Maria 

Malvaez, Sebastian Omar 

Marks, Makaila 

Martin, Almanzo Shaheed 

Martir, Zacheri James 

Mason, Riley Anne 

Massey, Brionna Nicole 

Matras, Julian Michael 

McCall, Torrey Fa'alanu 

McCorkle, Amara Lynn 

McCorkle, Angelina Marie 

McFarland, Aidan Robert 

Miller, Camryn Jane 

Miller, Joshua Ryan Chase 

Miller, Mary Catherine 

Mills, Brayden Jeffrey 

Mitchell, Kylee Grace 

Moore, Christopher Nicholas 

Moore, Jasmine Lashay 

Morgan, Kyle

Morgan, Rachael Harlan 

Morris, Gabriella G 

Mujahid, Faheem Hasan 

Myers, Leila Marie 

Myers, Tommy Gene 

Newsom, Tyler W 

Novakoski, Andrew Joseph 

O'Barr, Bryan W 

Okeke, Noel Jordan 

Osorio Rodriguez, Isai Gabriel 

Parker, Grace Kennedy 

Parker, Kaitlyn Elizabeth 

Patel, Anami Vishal 

Paxton, Brooklyn Kennedy 

Peace, Lily Elizabeth 

Pearson, Alexis Kendra 

Pelliccia, Gabriela Chenille

Perez, Mason Delano 

Pesantemercado, Naya Mie 

Pickett, Adrianna Andrea

Pilz, Aldon Jane 

Pollman, Sarah 

Pondrom, Isabella Marie 

Poole, Hunter 

Preston, Quinten Lee 

Quick, Alexis Faith

Quick, Emilee Ann 

Raines, Bailey Guy 

Redden, Madison Hope 

Rehm, Maddelyn Irene 

Reilly, Cole Allen Joseph

Richardson, Eric Jaron 

Rivera, Anthony Scezar 

Robinson, Timothy J 

Royal, Haven Elizabeth 

Ruffin, Adriana Alisa 

Ruffin, Jordan Richard

Runyon, Jaclynn D 

Runyon, Zoe D. 

Rush, Naseem Gabriel 

Rush, Sebastian 

Salinas, Kaleb Nicholas 

Santana Horta, Yediel Homar 

Scarbrough-Grant, Fearra Denise 

Scarbrough-Grant, Geanni Lyna 

Schaffer, Mikayla Sage 

Scherrer, Noah 

Schnedler, Mauri Olivia 

Scobee, Rachel Leigh 

Secrest, Alison Renae

Selfridge, Dylan Allen 

Serrano, Arnel R M 

Shedrow, Alex Eugene 

Shipp, Hannah 

Simram, Viola Melanie 

Skinner, Emmett Alan 

Smith, Alyssa M 

Smith, Ethan 

Smithey, Holly Renee 

Stanley, Marissa Celine 

Stearns, Aiden Matthew

Sterling, J'Len K 

Stump, Matthew Bryan 

Sutcliffe, Natalea M 

Taggart, Skyler Thomas

Talucci, Abigail L 

Taylor, Kahlan Seraphim 

Todd, Antonio Eugene 

Torres, Lance Allen Dacumos 

Torres, Layla Maria 

Trower, Truman Jane 

Underwood, Haley Marie 

Valverde-Caldwell, Ethan Parker 

Vergara, Jena 

Vernon, Davin Kane 

Vernor, Jayshon 

Villanueva, Adrian James Udarbe 

Voigt, Rylie Marie

Wallace, Austin David 

Warren, Patience Kelsey Elizabeth 

Weathers, Clayton James 

Werdehausen, Hunter Allen 

Wilking, Allison Elaine 

Williams, Averial 

Williams, Caden Hunter 

Williams, Kaylee Sincere 

Williams, Mea Anne 

Yanes, Katerina Milayla 

Yeo, Isabella

York, Timothy James 

Zarcone, Callie 

Zeh, Kaitlin A 