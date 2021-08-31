Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to increase in October

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Food Stamp benefit amounts will increase starting Oct. 1.

According to the Department of Social Services in a news release, the regular SNAP maximum benefit amount a family of four can receive in September, which includes the temporary 15% increase, is $782. Starting Oct. 1, that amount will increase to $835.

“There have been numerous changes to SNAP benefits over the last 18 months that has made budgeting more difficult for Missouri families,” Department of Social Services Acting Director Jennifer Tidball said. “This timely and permanent increase to regular SNAP means Missouri families will know exactly how much they have to spend on grocery purchases.”

The department also reminds residents that August is the final month for the Pandemic Food Stamp and SNAP benefits. Beginning Sept. 1, households will receive benefit amounts based on their household income.

Individuals can apply for SNAP benefits 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov or sending a completed application and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov or by fax to 573-526-9400.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state.

Individuals in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, Low Income Energy Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov.

Households who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to questions 24 hours a day.

Phone assistance is also available 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents should call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.

The Family Support Division Resource Center locations and the Customer Service Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, to observe Memorial Day and resume regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.