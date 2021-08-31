Save the Date for Community Pride Night Sept. 17

RDN REPORTS

Save the Date for Community Pride Night. Join the Waynesville - St. Robert Chamber of Commerce and the Waynesville R-VI community to cheer on the Waynesville Tigers at Community Pride Night.

This year’s event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Waynesville High School in front of the gymnasium. The chamber will be handing out free hotdogs and soda and area businesses will be handing out all sorts of goodies.

For more information, please call 573-336-5121, email chamber@wsrchamber.com or visit www.waynesville-strobertchamber.com/pridenight.php.