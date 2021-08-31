Gov. Parson mobilizes Missouri National Guard to support Hurricane Ida Relief effort

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he has mobilized the Missouri National Guard, with soldiers from the 35th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Fort Leonard Wood to assist in post-Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana.

The Missouri National Guard will alert, mobilize and deploy 300 soldiers to assist.

“As our fellow states never fail to come to our aid in times of need, we are proud to answer this call to provide relief to our friends in Louisiana, "Parson said in a news release. "Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong. Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills, and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever. Teresa and I are praying for the state of Louisiana and all her people as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ida's devastation and destruction."

The State Emergency Management Agency received a request for assistance from the state of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact and a mutual aid agreement among states that allows sharing of necessary critical resources.

According to the Governor’s Office Tuesday, the Missouri National Guard is prepared to provide humanitarian support, equipment, debris removal and general support assistance. Soldiers from the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquartered in Kansas City are also mobilized to assist relief efforts.

“The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and equipped to assist in recovery operations and has done similar missions in the past with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita,” Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton said. “We are proud to assist our teammates in Louisiana in their time of need.”

The Missouri National Guard will assist up to 14 days and continue to support civil authorities as long as directed.