Rolla Job Center to host walk-in Wednesdays

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Rolla Job Center will host its first walk-in Wednesdays event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, offering both employers and job seekers the opportunity to connect and do one-on-one interviews.

According to Rolla Job Center Supervisor Scott Sloan, as many employers have difficulty finding new team members post COVID-19, the Rolla Job Center wants to provide as much assistance as possible.

Employers on-site for the event include Brewer Science, Hartmann and Rolla Presbyterian Manor.

Walk-in Wednesdays offers free space to connect employers and job seekers on a smaller scale.

Employers receive various free opportunities available to them, including a provided table, freedom to bring any company swag, computers provided for applicants to apply online and private office space for one-on-one interviews.

Employers can learn more at cwdregion.com/wiw.

“My goal is to connect job seekers to employers for sustainable job opportunities in our local area,” Sloan said. “For job seekers looking to find a new job or change career pathways, this is the perfect opportunity to connect without having to set up a job interview.”

Resumes are recommended upon arrival but not required. Job Seekers can register ahead of time by calling 573-368-2354.

Other services are available at the Rolla Job Center for both employers and job seekers.

Employer services include talent search assistance through the MoJobs database, the ability to reach out to UI recipients, retention assistance, labor market information, ACT Workkeys, NCRC testing, hiring incentives and veterans services.

Jobseeker services include job search assistance, free resource computers, career and training services, workshops, skill assessments, work-based learning and more.

The work done to assist the communities of mid-Missouri is a collective effort of the Central Ozarks Private Industry Council, the Office of Workforce Development, and the Central Workforce Development Board, along with numerous community partners.

Services are provided through four comprehensive Job Centers, four satellite locations and an administrative office.

For more information, contact Scott Sloan at 573-368-2354, email sundijo.graham@cwib.us, or visit cwdregion.com/wiw for more details.