Missouri police: Boy died of drug overdose at friend's house

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy died of a drug overdose during a sleepover at a friend's house in eastern Missouri over the weekend, and three adults at the house were arrested, police there said.

Police were called to a home in Washington around 9 a.m. Sunday and found the boy dead in his 12-year-old friend's bedroom, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police did not immediately release the 13-year-old victim's name.

The 12-year-old told investigators he and his friend had been experimenting with drugs they found in the house, police Sgt. Steve Sitzes said.

"The 12-year-old was showing signs of being under the influence of something," Sitzes said. "He was quite lethargic, and not quite with it."

After securing a search warrant, officers found various prescription and some illegal drugs in the house, including methamphetamine and capsules possibly containing heroin or fentanyl, Sitzes said.

Police said the 13-year-old was last seen awake by adults in the house around 11 p.m. Saturday. The 12-year-old said he and his friend stayed up until at least 1 a.m. playing videogames, police said.

Police arrested the 12-year-old boy's mother, stepfather and another man who was renting a room in the basement of the home.