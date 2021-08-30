Old Iron Works Festival set for October

RDN REPORTS

The James Foundation announced it will host the annual Old Iron Works Festival — now in its 42nd year.

Numerous crafts, displays and demonstrations will be offered during the one-day event.

According to the James Foundation, there will be something sure to interest everyone along with music by the The Sterlings Bluegrass Band, The Dust Covers and The Kay Brothers.

In addition to the fine music and crafts the Ozark Spirit Cloggers will perform throughout the day.

The Festival will be held Oct. 9 at Maramec Spring Park, 21880 Maramec Spring Drive in St. James.

For more information call 573-265-7124.