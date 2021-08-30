ABLE Senior Center September events
RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com
ABLE Senior Center will hold the following events in September:
- Tai Chi Yang Style Light Exercise for Seniors at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28
- Painting Class for Seniors, 11 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 7
- Cards/Games for Seniors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29 at the Holloway House, 1008 Holloway St.
- Chair Yoga, Light Exercise, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29 at the Holloway House. There is no charge to attend for members, and a small fee for non-members.
- Birthday Party for Seniors 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Holloway House.
- Bingo for Seniors 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at ABLE Senior Center. No charge to attend and prizes are awarded to winners.
- Senior Lunch, Drive-through, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the east parking lot at Phelps Health, corner of Powell St. and W. 11th St.
- Senior Lunch, Drive-through, 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Rolla Nazarene Church, 1901 E. 10th St. Reservations necessary, call 364-4357.