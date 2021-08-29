Four Pulaski County students place in Earth Day contest

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District announced that four Richland Elementary students were honored with awards in the 30th Annual Earth Day Poster, Trash and Graphic Art contest.

This year’s contest theme was “Go Green – Keep Our Planet Clean.”

Winners from Richland Elementary were:

• Frank Arnold, 5th grade, Richland Elementary, First Place Trash Art.

• Aurora Carrasco, 5th grade, Richland Elementary, Honorable Mention Trash Art.

• Chloe Thompson, 6th grade, Richland Elementary, Honorable Mention Trash Art.

• Aletheia Cambier, 6th grade, Richland Elementary, Honorable Mention Trash Art.

Richland Elementary students were under the direction of teacher Cherie Peters.

Meramec Regional Planning Commission Environmental Specialist Jill Hollowell said,“In its 30th year, the Ozark Rivers Earth Day Art Contest has touched the lives of many students in the district.

“I especially enjoyed visiting classrooms this year and hearing firsthand about students’ environmental concerns and hopes and the concepts behind their art submissions. The contest also provides educators with activities in alignment with each year’s theme.”

The contest required participants to re-purpose trash into three-dimensional pieces of art or create posters — hand drawn or graphically designed — based on the year’s theme.

There were 268 entries from 12 schools in the district and one homeschool group.

The contest was open to kindergarten through 12th grade, homeschool, college and university students who reside or attend school in Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties.

According to Environmental program manager, Tammy Snodgrass, the Earth Day contest is one of the highlights of the year.

“The kids are so creative – I love seeing the unique ways they express themselves through art. The whole process – from creating a poster on the theme to creating art from trash – it’s a great way to educate our children on the environment,” Snodgrass said.

“While contest participation was lower than usual due to COVID-19 interruptions, we greatly appreciated those who did submit entries,” Hollowell said. “Prizes made with recycled content were distributed to the winning artists. Student art was then displayed through Arts Rolla during its environmental art show.”

A gallery of awarded students art by grade level may be found on our website at ozarkrivers.org/programs-and-services/earth-day/.