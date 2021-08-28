Twenty-four Phelps County students place in Earth Day contest

RDN REPORTS

Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District announced that 24 Phelps County students were honored with first and second place awards and honorable mentions in the 30th Annual Earth Day Poster, Trash and Graphic Art contest. This year’s contest theme was “Go Green – Keep Our Planet Clean.”

Winners from Phelps County were:

• Henry Lane, 3rd grade, homeschool, First Place Trash Art.

• Rachel Lane, 3rd grade, homeschool, Honorable Mention Trash Art.

• Lexi Grisham, 5th grade, Rolla Middle School, Honorable Mention Poster Art.

• Madison Hutton, 5th grade, Rolla Middle School, Honorable Mention Poster Art.

• Jayci Pogue, 5th grade, Rolla Middle School, Honorable Mention Poster Art.

• Jarica Geller, 9th grade, Newburg High School, First Place Trash Art.

• Ian Boswell, 9th grade, Newburg High School, Second Place Trash Art.

• Brenden Berry, 9th grade, Newburg High School, Honorable Mention Trash Art.

• Gracie Campbell, 9th grade, Newburg High School, Honorable Mention Trash Art.

• Corra Twyman, 10th grade, Newburg High School, First Place Trash Art.

• Gabby Pashia, 10th grade, Newburg High School, Honorable Mention Trash Art.

• Jace Archuleta, 11th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, First Place Graphic Art.

• Trevor Wilson, 11th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Second Place Graphic Art.

• Jeffery Arroyo, 12th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, First Place Graphic Art.

• Dalton Forester, 12th grade, Newburg High School, First Place Trash Art.

• Derek Goodbar, 12th grade, Rolla Technical Insitute, Second Place Graphic Art.

• Jared Lott, 12th grade, Newburg High School, Second Place Trash Art.

• Isaiah Britt, 12th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention Graphic Art.

• Zoe Pankey, 12th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention Graphic Art.

• Dalton Shoemake, 12th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention Graphic Art.

• Hunter Yowell, College, Rolla Technical Institute, First Place Graphic Art.

• Zaveare Elliott, Second Place, College, Rolla Technical Institute, Second Place Graphic Art.

• Coltin Counts, College, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention Graphic Art.

• James Gorman, College, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention Graphic Art.

Phelps County students were under the direction of teachers Amanda Peery, of Newburg High School, Angie Yowell, of Rolla Technical Institute, and Jessika Zink, of Rolla Middle School.

“In its 30th year, the Ozark Rivers Earth Day Art Contest has touched the lives of many students in the district,” said Jill Hollowell, Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) environmental specialist. “I especially enjoyed visiting classrooms this year and hearing firsthand about students’ environmental concerns and hopes and the concepts behind their art submissions. The contest also provides educators with activities in alignment with each year’s theme.”

The contest required participants to re-purpose trash into three-dimensional pieces of art or create posters (hand drawn or graphically designed), based on the year’s theme.

There were 268 entries from 12 schools in the district and one homeschool group. The contest was open to kindergarten through 12th grade, homeschool, college and university students who reside or attend school in Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties.

“The Earth Day contest is one of the highlights of the year,” said Tammy Snodgrass, MRPC’s environmental program manager. “The kids are so creative – I love seeing the unique ways they express themselves through art. The whole process – from creating a poster on the theme to creating art from trash – it’s a great way to educate our children on the environment.”

“While contest participation was lower than usual due to COVID-19 interruptions, we greatly appreciated those who did submit entries,” Hollowell said. “Prizes made with recycled content were distributed to the winning artists. Student art was then displayed through Arts Rolla during its environmental art show.”

A gallery of awarded students art by grade level may be found on our website at ozarkrivers.org/programs-and-services/earth-day/.

The 2021 Earth Day Contest was funded through a ORSWMD grant, made possible through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, along with donations from the following area sponsors: St. James Chamber of Commerce, Phelps County Bank, 63 Auto & Truck Parts, Rolla Public School Teacher’s Corner, City of Rolla Recycling Center, Mid America Bank, People’s Bank of Cuba, Maries County Bank of St. James, Maries County Bank of Argyle, Belgrade State Bank, Legends Bank of Belle and Security Bank of Pulaski County.