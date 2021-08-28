Coterie of Missouri S&T to invite community to annual Fall Coffee membership drive

RDN REPORTS

Coterie of Missouri S&T invites community members to its annual Fall Coffee membership drive 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Rolla Lions Club Park.

The event is an opportunity for current members and those interested in joining to explore the organization’s interest groups and make connections with others at the start of a new school year.

“We’re excited to bring new members and returning members together to connect the university and the local community,” says Coterie president Melissa Hill. “This is an opportunity to join a small interest group and make personal connections with some amazing people in Rolla and surrounding communities.”

Coterie will follow Missouri S&T policy for COVID-19 safety at all events during the 2021-22 school year. The university encourages but does not require attendees to wear facial coverings at outdoor events. The Fall Coffee will be held in the pavilions 1-5 at Rolla Lions Club Park with plenty of space between interest group tables and hand sanitizer available to attendees.

The annual Fall Coffee is an opportunity for community members to explore Coterie of Missouri S&T, sign up for membership and join interest groups for the upcoming year. Annual dues are $25, and membership is open to men and women.

Attendees will enjoy breakfast and live musical entertainment this year with Bob Kraus of Trilogy performing. Kraus is an acoustic rock, country and folk guitarist who plays hit songs from the 60s and 70s.

Coterie will also hold a handbag sale with proceeds benefiting the Coterie Scholarship fund. New and gently used handbags will be on sale throughout the event.

Coterie provides scholarships to female students attending Missouri S&T who faced personal hardships during their education. Since the 1985-1986 academic year, Coterie has awarded over 50 deserving women more than $100,000 in scholarships from event proceeds.

For general information about the organization, see Coterie of Missouri S&T’s Facebook page or visit the website at coterie-mst.org/.