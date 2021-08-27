Missouri S&T holding 5K and wellness fair

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Gold Rush 5K run and walk will return in 2021 and feature both in-person and virtual race options.

The event, which is a part of Missouri S&T’s year-long 150th anniversary celebration, is open to participants of all ages and fitness levels. A portion of the proceeds will support Missouri S&T’s Health and Wellness Fund.

An in-person, chip-timed race will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, by the Havener Center on the Missouri S&T campus. A health and wellness fair will follow the race. Virtual runners can support mental well-being by completing a virtual 5K by Saturday, Nov. 6.

Participants can secure a spot in the 5K by ordering a race packet at 5k.thesandtstore.com. Short-sleeved shirt packets are available for $25, and long-sleeved shirt packets are $30.

The deadline to register for the Gold Rush 5K is Wednesday, Sept. 22.

All registration packets will be mailed starting Oct. 1. To make changes after submitting your pre-order form, please contact gallardom@mst.edu.

Directly following the in-person race, Missouri S&T will host a health and wellness fair featuring a variety of health screenings and educational booths near the finish line of the race.

The event is held in partnership with Missouri S&T’s student well-being department and Joe’s Peers student organization. For more information about the race and other 150th anniversary events, visit 150.mst.edu.