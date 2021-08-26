Rolla area nurses group presents continuing education event

RDN REPORTS

Rolla Area Nurses in Advanced Practice (RANAP) is a group of nurses with advanced degrees (Nurse Educators, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Family Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Midwives) who have worked to maintain a professional organization since 1996.

This group was organized to support the practice of nurses, promote networking among Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) and to educate the community about the role of APRNs.

Rolla Area Nurses in Advanced Practice is presenting “Beyond Pharmaceuticals for Health Promotion,” a nursing continuing professional development approved for 1.5 contact hours.

It will be held at the Signature Event Center on Martin Springs Drive in Rolla form 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Continental Breakfast, Break and Lunch are included in the registration costs.

The program will be keynoted by Dr. Valerie Bader, PhD, CNM, Associate Professor of Nursing, Sinclair School of Nursing, University of Missouri-Columbia.

Exhibits from local health care facilities and providers are planned.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

The morning program for all attendees with contact hours for nurses, will be led by Dr. Rick Townsend, DC, NMD, LAC and Judith Burke, LMT, LAT, CEOC, NMAA discussing alternative approaches to wellness assessment and health promotion.

The afternoon sessions appeal to APRNs and PA-C with Chip Lange, PA-C presenting a hands on session about Bedside Ultrasound focusing on using US to assist vascular access and other in office uses for providers. Session will be limited to 12 participants.

For other APRNs and PA-C Organon is presenting NEXPLANON implant course with certification.

This session is also limited to 12 participants.

Pre-registration is open until Sept. 5.

Morning Session will cost students $45, RANAP members $45, all others $55.

After noon sessions will be $65 the whole day will cost $100. Registration after Sept. 5 and at the event will be $10.

Registration forms and more information can be obtained from ranap1996@charter.net.