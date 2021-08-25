Washington State Park hosts Archaeology Day event Sept. 11

RDN REPORTS

Washington State Park staff members invite the public for a fun day of archeology on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. at Shelter No. 2, in the Big River Day-Use Area of the park, with flint knapping, atlatl throwing and other demonstrations and activities.

To end the day, interpretive staff will provide a guided petroglyph tour at 2 p.m. at the petroglyph site, which is across from Shelter #1/CCC Ridge.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto and 15 miles north of Potosi on State Highway 21. For more information about the meeting, call Washington State Park at 636-586-5768.

