Phelps Health hosting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Phelps Health on Thursday will hold a community vaccination clinic from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Vichy Volunteer Fire Department, located at 14812 US Highway 63 in Vichy in Maries County.

Phelps Health will have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available on a walk-in basis for anyone 12 years of age and older. Any child below the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Pre-registration is not required, and there is no cost for vaccination.

If you plan to attend this vaccination clinic, please bring your photo ID and insurance card.