Mitch Holthus serves as keynote speaker for Convocation

Sporting an orange and black tie for the Waynesville Tigers, Mitch Holthus asked Waynesville R-VI staff members: Are you a free agent or a footprint maker?

Known as the Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, Holthus served as the keynote speaker during the district’s annual Convocation on Aug. 16.

In his speech, Holthus challenged teachers to talk about successful Waynesville High School graduates and he started the process by naming:

- Arita Bohannan, an attorney, author and speaker

- L.J. Fort and C.J. Mosley, NFL players

- Capt. Jesslyn Clark, a Blackhawk helicopter pilot

- Juwan Morgan, an NBA player

He also honored retired Waynesville R-VI employee Charles Pointer – or Mr. Pointer – as he is known for being a footprint maker; he listens, provides wise counsel and makes a difference in the lives of others.