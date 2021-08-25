Mitch Holthus serves as keynote speaker for Convocation

RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com
Mitch Holthus delivers speech at Waynesville R-VI Convocation.

Sporting an orange and black tie for the Waynesville Tigers, Mitch Holthus asked Waynesville R-VI staff members: Are you a free agent or a footprint maker? 

Known as the Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, Holthus served as the keynote speaker during the district’s annual Convocation on Aug. 16. 

Mitch Holthus, named successful Waynesville High School graduates at the district's Convocation, Aug. 16.

In his speech, Holthus challenged teachers to talk about successful Waynesville High School graduates and he started the process by naming:

- Arita Bohannan, an attorney, author and speaker

- L.J. Fort and C.J. Mosley, NFL players

- Capt. Jesslyn Clark, a Blackhawk helicopter pilot 

- Juwan Morgan, an NBA player 

He also honored retired Waynesville R-VI employee Charles Pointer – or Mr. Pointer – as he is known for being a footprint maker; he listens, provides wise counsel and makes a difference in the lives of others. 

Mitch Holthus, pictured left, honored retired Waynesville R-VI employee Charles Pointer.