Fort Leonard Wood has support programs in place for those in need

Brian Hill, U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood

When service members, their families, Department of Defense civilians and retirees here need support — or just someone to talk with — Fort Leonard Wood has many options available.

Below is a list of just some of the programs and agencies — listed alphabetically — that are happy to assist.

American Red Cross

Fort Leonard Wood’s American Red Cross office is located in Room 1130, Bldg. 470. While they’re known primarily for their blood drives and emergency communications capabilities, the Red Cross does a lot more than that. They offer skills-building workshops tailored to the unique stresses of military life, for service members and their families. They also partner with military aid societies to connect service members and their families 24/7 to emergency financial assistance. Call 573.596.0300 for more information.

Army Emergency Relief

Army Emergency Relief is the U.S. Army's own nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating financial distress within the force through grants and zero-interest loans for active duty and retired Soldiers and their families. AER’s Education Program is a secondary mission designed to help Army families with education costs via three separate scholarship programs. Service members from any branch are encouraged to call AER as well — they will assist Airmen, Sailors and Marines with finding help. To donate to AER, call 573.596.2595 or 0212. To request AER assistance, call 573.596.3154. Visit https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org for more information on the program.

Army Substance Abuse Program

The Army Substance Abuse Program attempts to prevent and treat the adverse effects of alcohol and other drugs among service members, DOD civilians, retirees and family members in the Fort Leonard Wood community. This is accomplished through substance abuse risk-reduction education and training designed to bring awareness to and reduce high-risk behaviors. Additionally, ASAP heads up the installation’s suicide prevention efforts by providing identification, intervention skills and follow-up resources. Call 573.596.0938 for more information.

Army Wellness Center

The Army Wellness Center offers a variety of programs, including body composition assessment, metabolic analysis, health coaching, exercise prescription, physical fitness assessment, stress management and general wellness classes. Call 573.596.9677 to make an appointment. No referrals are needed.

Behavioral Health

The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital’s Behavioral Health section offers inpatient and outpatient mental health services. The inpatient wing can be reached by calling 573.596.0447. The Behavioral Health Service Line offers adult outpatient counseling and medication management for active-duty service members, retirees and family members, as well as outpatient services for children ages 6 and under and adolescents. Call 573.596.0522 for more information or to make an appointment.

Child and Youth Services

Fort Leonard Wood’s Child and Youth Services helps service members and their families balance military requirements and parental responsibilities. Call 573.596.0238 for more information.

Education Center

The Truman Education Center runs the Army Continuing Education System that provides adult and continuing education services to service members, adult family members, DOD civilians and retirees. This includes professional development programs such as on-post college and university courses, counseling and testing and basic skills courses. They also assist transitioning service members with acquiring internships through the Career Skills Program. Call 573.596.0172 for more information.

Employee Assistance Program

The Employee Assistance Program is a free, confidential service for all civilian members of the community (DOD employees, family members and retirees), offering short-term counseling and referral services. Whether you just need someone to talk to about stress in the workplace or need help finding resources for substance abuse, family or mental health challenges, the EAP can help. Call 573.596.7199 or email guy.r.caley.civ@mail.mil for more information.

Exceptional Family Member Program

The Exceptional Family Member Program provides comprehensive support to family members with special needs. EFMP takes an all-inclusive approach to coordinate military and civilian community, educational, medical, housing and personnel services to help Soldiers and their families with special needs. An exceptional family member is a family member with any physical, emotional, developmental or intellectual disorder that requires special treatment, therapy, education, training or counseling, and meets eligibility criteria. Call 573.596.2784 for more information.

Family Advocacy Program

The Family Advocacy Program develops programs and initiatives in managing personal and family problems to prevent spouse, intimate partner and child abuse. FAP ensures prompt assessment and investigation of all unrestricted reports, provides safety for victims of abuse, and provides support services and treatment for victims, family members and offenders. Additionally, the program hosts four-week anger and stress management classes. Call 573.596.4268 for more information.

Financial Readiness

Financial Readiness offers training and one-on-one sessions on topics such as budgeting and money management, credit and debt management, home and auto purchases, identity theft and consumer awareness, intervention with creditors, permanent change of station moves, security clearance financial issues and Thrift Savings Plan investing. Call 573.596.2078 for more information.

Military and Family Life Counseling

The Military and Family Life Counseling Program supports service members, their families and survivors with non-medical counseling. Trained to work with the military community, military and family life counselors deliver valuable face-to-face counseling services, briefings and presentations to the military community both on and off the installation. Call 800.342.9647 to speak with a counselor.

Military One Source

Military One Source officers 24/7 confidential, one-on-one assistance for service members and their families to reach goals, overcome challenges and thrive in areas such as family and relationships, moving and housing, financial and legal, education and employment, and health and wellness. Call 800.342.9647, or visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil for more information.

New Parenting Support Program

The New Parenting Support Program provides one-on-one help with education, support and resources for parents, prenatal through the youngest child’s third birthday. The program also offers Bundles of Joy, a six-week class for expectant parents. Call 573.596.2936 for more information.

Nutrition Care Division

If you are looking for guidance with overall nutrition, weight management, physical performance or specific dietary needs, call GLWACH’s Nutrition Care Division at 573.596.1762 to make an appointment with a registered dietitian. No referrals are needed.

R2 Performance Center

Fort Leonard Wood’s Ready and Resilient Performance Center offers world-class positive psychology and performance enhancement training. Service members, their families and DOD civilians can learn techniques to maintain motivation while setting realistic and achievable goals. Call 573.563.4174 for more information.

Religious Support Office

The Religious Support Office offers free, confidential marriage and family counseling as well as individual therapy to enhance relations with oneself and others. The RSO offers religious education by a professional religious educator to better understand one’s religious beliefs. Call 573.596.2127, 2695 or 0089 for more information, or if you just need someone to talk to.

SHARP

The Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program reinforces the Army’s commitment to eliminate incidents of sexual assault and harassment through a comprehensive policy that focuses on education, prevention, integrated victim support, rapid reporting, thorough investigation, appropriate action and follow-up. Victims are encouraged to contact a victim advocate or the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, who is available to coordinate victim support services and inform victims of their rights and reporting options. Call 573.855.1327 for more information.

Substance Abuse Disorder Clinical Care

Substance Abuse Disorder Clinical Care at GLWACH provides confidential counseling and rehabilitation for service members struggling with a drug or alcohol problem. Call 573.596.0522 for more information.

Survivor Outreach Services

Survivor Outreach Services helps the families of deceased active-duty and retired service members with assistance solving issues and ensuring they can connect with the resources they need. They can also assist in ensuring service members are prepared should something happen. In addition, SOS offers resilience classes and one-on-one discussions. Call 573.596.0195 for more information.

Transition Assistance Program

The Fort Leonard Wood Transition Assistance Program is designed to empower service members and DOD civilians to make informed career decisions while also enabling them to capitalize on their experience and skills. Call 573.596.0175 for more information.

USO Transitions

The United Service Organizations’ Transitions Pathfinder Program augments services provided by TAP. Call 785.492.9207, or email cthompson@uso.org, for more information on the Spouses Lounge, which assists incoming and outgoing service members and their spouses as they look for information on employment and education opportunities, financial readiness assistance and veterans benefits. The lounge is located on the second floor of Bldg. 470 — rooms 2226 and 2226A — across the hall from the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, or DEERS, ID Card office.