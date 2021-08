RDN REPORTS

Col. Richard Ball, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Chief of Staff, delivered the Fort Leonard Wood welcome to the Waynesville R-VI staff during Convocation at Waynesville High School’s gym on Aug. 16.

Ball spoke about the importance of education and recalled the positive impact that his first grade teacher had on him. More than 70 percent of Waynesville R-VI students are military impacted.