Perez recognized during School Board meeting

RDN REPORTS

Ana Perez, the kitchen manager at Waynesville High School, was recognized during the August Board of Education meeting for being named Kitchen Manager of the Year for OPAA.

Out of the 300 school districts that OPAA.

Perez was selected because of her leadership skills and dedication to making students’ day. She is pictured with Dr. Billy Cobb, executive director of operational services, and Ryan Murphy, senior director of nutrition services for OPAA.