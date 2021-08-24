Ozark Rivers Audubon Chapter, Doolittle Gardens holding native plant sale

RDN REPORTS

Louise Wilkinson of the Ozark Rivers Audubon Chapter says Fall gardening season is just weeks away, and now is the time to consider what additions people would like to make to their yard or flower beds.

People who need more seasonal color, more structure, or diversity in their plantings will have the opportunity to look at a large selection of native plants at the Ozark Rivers Audubon and Doolittle Garden native plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11 at Audubon Trails Nature Center, 550 Meriweather Court, in Rolla.

Doolittle Gardens, Ozark Rivers Audubon’s local native plant supplier, and Prairie Hill Farm, of Auxvasse, will have a large selection of native plants from which to choose.

Ted, Curt and Devin are very knowledgeable about their plants' growth habits and requirements and are more than happy to share that knowledge with individuals, Wilkinson said. Volunteers will also be on hand to assist people with any questions they may have.

Ned’s Nesting Boxes will have several custom nesting boxes for songbirds, woodpeckers and owls, built to last several years. Each box also has instructions for proper mounting.

Wilkinson said Steve has been building custom boxes for years and maintains several bluebird trails.

Due to the recent pandemic surge, Wilkinson asks that everyone wear masks and socially distance to protect visitors, vendors and volunteers.

Audubon Trails Nature Center is owned and operated by the Ozark Rivers Audubon Chapter, which serves a seven-county area.

Monthly chapter meetings will resume on Sept. 9.

Individuals interested in becoming members or attending a meeting can contact the Ozark Rivers Audubon Chapter at info@ozarkriversaudubon.org.

Audubon Trails is open from dawn to dusk off the Interstate 44 Highway E exit and White Columns Drive.

Experience 70 acres of nature and 4 miles of hiking trails within the city limits of Rolla.