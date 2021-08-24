Missouri S&T starts school year with most diverse class, blended instruction

Mary Helen Stoltz

Missouri University of Science and Technology began classes on Monday, with record percentages of women and underrepresented minorities.

The percentage of female students is 23.9%, tied with the record percentage set in 2016.

Underrepresented minority students make up 12.3% of the total, which is an all-time high.

Enrollment of out-of-state students hit a record 21.6%, a 2.5% increase over last year.

Missouri S&T saw growth in Missouri enrollment as well, reversing a trend that had been declining since 2016.

Enrollment on the first day of classes at Missouri S&T is 7,138, down from the previous year’s total of 7,533.

This fall’s total includes 761 extended-learning students and 6,367 on-campus students.

Classes began Monday, Aug. 23.

The enrollment total includes 1,182 first-year students, an increase of 7.6% over the previous year’s total.

The growth is due in part to the establishment of the Kummer Vanguard Scholarship program, which provides $1,000 to $3,000 in scholarship funds for first-year students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

Approximately 460 Kummer Vanguard Scholars are enrolled in fall 2021.

The Kummer Vanguard Scholars program is supported through the Kummer Institute for Student Success, Research and Economic Development, which was established last fall through a $300 million gift from the late Fred Kummer, a 1955 Missouri S&T graduate, and his wife June.

“The more that we are able to bring together individuals of diverse backgrounds, the better able we are to prepare them for a diverse global work force,” says Shobi Sivadasan, vice provost of enrollment management. “A Missouri S&T education prepares our students to seek out and develop solutions to the great challenges facing our society.”

New graduate student enrollment totaled 509, an increase of 101.2% and more than double last year’s total.

That total includes nine Kummer Innovation and Entrepreneurship Doctoral Fellows, which is a new program supported through the Kummer Institute.

The program provides 12-month stipends and tuition remission for up to four years for qualified doctoral students.

The university will continue to register students through the first weeks of the fall semester.

Official enrollment figures for the fall 2021 semester will be available after the fourth week of classes.