The Community Partnership expands services to multiple counties

The Community Partnership has been awarded new grants to allow the nonprofit, based in Rolla, to expand services to multiple counties.

Executive Director Jean Darnell said The Community Partnership received a Department of Social Services Home Visiting Program grant and Missouri Children’s Trust Fund Safe Sleep grant that will provide funds for the nonprofit to operate the Healthy Families America Home Visiting Program in — Phelps, Pulaski, Texas, Maries, Moniteau, Morgan, Miller, Camden and Laclede counties.

Healthy Families America is a national evidence-based program that is relationship-based, culturally respectful and family-centered. According to Darnell, it will help prevent abuse and neglect while supporting families in fostering nurturing relationships that lead to life-long success for children.

Darnell says she was also surprised to be one of only four Partnerships awarded the Missouri grant.

“We are thrilled to have been selected, and look forward to helping many people. I think it will really improve the quality of life for a lot of mid-Missouri children and families,” Darnell said.

The Missouri Children’s Trust Fund Safe Sleep grant is part of a push to end sleep-related infant deaths in Missouri.

Unsafe sleep environments remain a leading cause of infant death in Missouri, according to a 2021 Report by the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The Community Partnership will assist Phelps Health, BJC Sullivan and Texas County Memorial hospitals in achieving the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification, Darnell said.

The certification indicates hospitals that model safe-sleep practices in their facilities and trains new parents to create safe sleeping environments for their infants.

Darnell explains that safe-sleep training is familiar to her staff since they currently engage in training for young parents and childcare providers.

“We are uniquely equipped to serve in this role because of the services we already provide. I’m excited because I think this grant will make a real difference,” Darnell said. “It will save lives.”

The Community Partnership has added seven staff members to facilitate the new programs.

To learn more about The Community Partnership, visit www.thecommunitypartnership.org.