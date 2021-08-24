Busch family to take over operation of Grant's Farm

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anheuser-Busch has operated the popular Grant's Farm attraction in St. Louis County for nearly seven decades, but five members of the Busch family will soon take over.

The change in operation was announced Monday at Grant's Farm, a tourist attraction popular for its wide array of animals.

The property was once owned by Ulysses S. Grant. The Busch family bought it in 1903. The five Busch family members who will operate the property bought it from other relatives in 2018, and a lease agreement called for Anheuser-Busch to operate the attraction.

Anheuser-Busch will stay on as Grant's Farm's main sponsor. The Clydesdales will remain there, and free beer samples will still be available.