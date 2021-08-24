Board of Education recognizes Fort Leonard Wood Community Thrift Shop

RDN REPORTS

The Fort Leonard Wood Community Thrift Shop was recognized as the Community Recognition Plaque recipient for the shop's ongoing support of students during the Waynesville R-VI Board of Education meeting in August.

The thrift shop annually awards thousands of dollars in grants to Waynesville schools and to graduating seniors.

Accepting the plaque on behalf of the organization is Janice Wilson. Wilson is pictured with Hilary Bales, assistant superintendent of personnel services, and Dr. Brian Henry, superintendent.