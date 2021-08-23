Rolla Public Schools offering free meals for all area children

Area children will have the opportunity to pick up free meals beginning next week.

Rolla 31 School District is providing free meals to all children in the community that will be available for pick up each Monday beginning Aug. 30.

Meals will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Rolla High School Cafeteria Doors, 900 Bulldog Run.

During weeks when school is not in session, meal pickups will take place on Tuesday.

Children must be under 18 years old.