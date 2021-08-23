Missouri S&T extends deadline for poetry, writing contest

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology’s 150th Anniversary Poetry and Writing Contest deadline has been extended to Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The free literary competition, held in partnership with Arts Rolla, is open to all Missouri residents ages 12 and older, Missouri S&T alumni and out-of-state and international students enrolled at the university.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in the adult and youth ages 12-17 divisions.

According to Missouri S&T in a press release, winning poems and stories will be included in the university’s time capsule this fall and published in the 2022 edition of Southwinds.

Authors will also be invited to read their submissions at an upcoming 150th anniversary celebration event.

Original works of poetry and flash fiction must be family-friendly compositions written by the submitting author.

All works should be about Missouri S&T in some way. For example, authors may choose to write in the voice of a Miner, write about a single memory of their time at Missouri S&T that has inspired them, or write about what they hope to see accomplished in the next 150 years for Missouri S&T and the world.

Submissions will be judged on relevance to the theme, judge’s impression, technique, effectiveness, style and creativity.

Each person may enter up to two submissions. All submissions must be previously unpublished work.

For complete contest rules and entry information, visit 150.mst.edu/writing-contest or contact Arts Rolla at rtsrolla@gmail.com or 573-364-5539.