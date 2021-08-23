Bulldog Pride sponsors sought

RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors for Bulldog Pride night.

Community members who would like to be a sponsor should contact the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce no later than Friday.

Residents who would like to reserve a table for Pride Night should also contact the chamber by Friday.

Bulldog Pride Night will take place 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in the Rolla High School parking lot, 900 Bulldog RunThe tailgate party will have free hot dogs and soda as well as a lot of giveaways.

Sponsors and all proceeds support the Show-Me Scholars and Tech Masters Scholarship Program.

If you would like to be a Bulldog Pride Night sponsor, email Taisia at rollacc@rollachamber.org.