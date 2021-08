KYTV-TV

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — A man from western Missouri drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, authorities said.

Kegri Ilu, 32, of Warrensburg, was walking along a boat dock in Darby Hollow Cove when he slipped and fell Sunday night into the water and did not resurface, Springfield television station KYTV reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a dive team recovered Ilu's body just before 3 a.m. Monday.