RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Infuze Credit Union of Rolla donated $1,000 to the Veterans Memorial Park.

The money donated to the park goes towards efforts to build a large pavilion at the Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla.

Everything built at the park has been completed through donations.

Community members, businesses or organizations who would like information on how to support the park can contact Glenn Gibson at 573-528-6761.