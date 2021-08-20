Support young teens by becoming a CHOICES presenter, sponsor

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber will continue to present the CHOICES Program to all 8th graders in Pulaski County this fall.

CHOICES is an interactive, decision-making workshop that empowers teens to achieve academic success in pursuing their career and life aspirations.

In two 50-minute sessions, local business and community volunteers take students through real-world exercises on academic self-discipline, time and money management, and goal setting.

Teens discover that they can take charge of their lives http://www.choices.org.

The Waynesville St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is searching for business and community volunteers to bring this program to the area’s youth.

This year's training will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 26, at the Chamber office in the lower level of the Tourism meeting room.

New Presenters are required to attend this training.

The Waynesville St. Robert Chamber of Commerce will help bring this program to area 8th graders, but community members unable to be presenters can sponsor a class for $200.

Community members can pick the school districts they want to sponsor — Crocker, Dixon, Laquey, Richland, Swedeborg and Maranatha Baptist Academy.

The Waynesville St. Robert Chamber of Commerce appreciates the support of this outstanding program for the area’s youth.

Anyone who would like to be a presenter or sponsor for this program, please email chamber@wsrchamber.com or call 573-336-5121.